Rainn Wilson calls out “anti-Christian bias” in Hollywood









In a recent post on social media, Rainn Wilson discussed the feeling of an unfair judgement against Christian actors across the movie business. When talking about an episode of The Last of Us, Wilson said: “I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood”.

Detailing further, Wilson commented: “As soon as the David character in The Last of Us started reading from the Bible I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain. Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind?”.

The HBO drama follows Joel and Ellie as they make their way through a post-apocalyptic 2023. The character David is portrayed as a cult-leading cannibal in the show who uses a Bible to justify his despisable actions.

Wilson has been best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on the American version of The Office. Despite his pro-Christian stance, the actor acknowledged that the evangelical practices mentioned in The Last of Us are close to reality, going on to say: “Of course, it’s true that the evangelical/political coalition is doing a great deal of damage to our country. Banning books – banning freedoms – denying inconvenient science, taking a grotesque anti-LGBTQ+ platform”.

While Wilson doesn’t practice, he cleared up his statements asking for religious equality in media, explaining: “Most Christians that I know are kind, accepting and loving and seeking to make the world a better place. They should also be honoured in the media”.

Wilson also got support from his castmates, with My Super Ex-Girlfriend‘s Stelio Savante tweeting: “Unfortunately, Christophobia and Christophobic sentiment are alive and well in our industry”. Aside from his religious views, Wilson has also been vocal about the need to help the environment, where he mentioned, “As the polar caps melt, it drives up the risk throughout the world, including extreme weather events that affect all of us”.

The Last of Us has also been picked up for a second season by HBO after its worldwide premiere on January 15th. See Wilson’s statements in full below.

