Rage Against the Machine’s Tim Commerford releases ‘Capitalism’ with new band 7D7D









Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford has started a new band 7D7D. If you had asked me to predict what the first single from this project might be when the news first broke, I would have said, ‘Probably something like ‘Capitalism’ maybe’.

Commerford has not disappointed. His new project with Wakrat drummer Mathias Wakrat and Jonny Polonsky of Audioslave sees him land firmly on the nose from the get-go with the band’s political debut single.

The new single released on Mad Bunny Records hears Commerford growl “no matter where I am / I’m in hell.” That might sound pointedly dark, but I suppose these are dark times. The single very much seizes upon that.

As of yet, there have been no further announcements of a forthcoming tour or album from 7D7D. Currently, the new single stands alone and might simply be a stopgap while Zach de la Rocha recovers from a leg injury.

Rocha has stated in the past: “It’s not simply a question of being able to perform again but extends to basic functionality going forward. That’s why I’ve made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg.”

You can check out the single below.

