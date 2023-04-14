Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood is selling his own Italian olive oil









Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood is now selling his own artisanal olive oil. For the past eight years, Greenwood has been living on a farm in Le Marche, a coastal region in eastern Italy. Between projects, he’s been working with friends and family to harvest and press olives from his own groves.

On sale now from Radiohead’s W.A.S.T.E store, bottles of oil are going for £60 per signed litre bottle. Longtime Radiohead collaborator Stanley Donwood has designed the Greenwood Oil label. In a recent tweet, the musician explained that he was “really proud of the final product,” despite artisanal produce being the sort of thing “rock stars of a certain age seem to drift into. It’s Sting we’re all thinking of,” he added.

“It’s an addictive thing though, harvesting and pressing this glorious fruit, and spending more and more time with Italian friends in this beautiful country,” Greenwood wrote. He concluded the message with a sentence written in the dialect of Marche “Mejo de cusci’ non se trova. Jemo a manga!”

According to the item description, “This is the first year that the farm has produced enough oil to share, so to celebrate this first commercial harvest we’re selling tin of this delicious oil.” Greenwood has even offered some suggestions for use: “Please enjoy this bottle while its contents are still young and fresh – it tastes its best in the weeks after you first open it.”

You can watch the album teaser for Greenwood’s upcoming album with Dudu Tassa below.