Radiohead set to release new video for ‘If You Say The Word’

The LPs mark the 21st anniversary of Kid A and Amnesiac, which are being combined together with a third LP of previously unreleased B-sides, alternate takes, and two new tracks, ‘If You Say the Word’ and ‘Follow Me Around’.

The latest video has been directed by Kasper Häggström and it will grace screens online from 3pm BST on Thursday (September 23rd). Currently, the band have unleashed a sneak peek of the video which you can catch below.

According to the official press release, Kid A Mnesia will be available on: deluxe LP (limited edition 3xLP cream vinyl + 36-page hardback art book), Kid Amnesiette (a limited and numbered edition cassette [limited to 5000] + 36-page booklet), indie exclusive limited edition red vinyl 3xLP, black vinyl 3xLP, 3xCD and 3-volume digital formats.

Take a listen to ‘If You Say The Word’, down below. KID A MNESIA will be released on November 5.

A video for ‘If You Say The Word’ is coming later in the week, directed by Kasper Häggström https://t.co/71Dy1uXhNE pic.twitter.com/oesgkC9nzn — Radiohead (@radiohead) September 21, 2021

