The Radiohead song Thom Yorke said is "not bad... it's very bad"









The five members of Radiohead coagulated in the obscure corridors of Abingdon School, Oxfordshire, an establishment noted by its distinguished alums for an oppressive, Dickensian atmosphere. The comedy actor David Mitchell is among the school’s other misfits that somehow found themselves spat out on the cutting edge of the arts.

During David Mitchell’s ‘Desert Island Discs’ episode on BBC Radio 4 in 2009, he picked out Radiohead’s blockbusting debut single, ‘Creep’, as one of the tracks he would take to the desert island. Introducing it, Mitchell said ‘Creep’ was “a brilliant song, but the words are so depressing, and I like to think of it as our school song. I would like one day, as a stunt, to arrange for all of the pupils in Abingdon School to stand up in chapel and sing an organ arrangement of this song.”

Following a seismic reaction to ‘Creep’, Radiohead regrouped for their second album, The Bends. Released in 1995, the album came as the group’s first refined and well-balanced offering with a bounty of hit singles and slower, moody tracks brimming with ‘Creep’ DNA.

The record helped Radiohead migrate from their status as a one-hit-wonder to become one of the most important British bands of the moment, alongside Oasis and Blur during their famed Britpop battle. Among its tracks were grunge anthems like ‘Black Star’ and ‘Just’ alongside more subdued, melancholy songs like ‘Street Spirit (Fade Out)’.

While the band progressed impressively from this sound through 1997’s OK Computer and flirted thereafter with jazz and electro influences in Kid A and Amnesiac, The Bends still holds a special place in their hearts. This can’t, however, apply to all of its tracks; I’m afraid the entry-level favourite ‘High and Dry’ was never quite to frontman Thom Yorke’s taste.

‘High and Dry’ was originally recorded in 1993 during the Pablo Honey sessions, and while it didn’t make the cut for the debut, Yorke allowed the remastered track to appear on The Bends with much reluctance.

The catchy guitar rhythm and soaring chorus vocals in ‘High and Dry’ have racked up over 300 million streams on Spotify to date, but popularity doesn’t always reflect quality. Yorke reflected on the track while speaking to Billboard in 1996, revealing that the lyrics were about “some loony girl I was going out with” but became “mixed up with ideas about success and failure”.

He later asserted that the track is “not bad, it’s really bad”.

