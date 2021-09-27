Radiohead release new music video for 'If You Say The Word'







Pioneering alt-rockers Radiohead have revealed a new music video for their archive track ‘If You Say The Word’. Directed by Kasper Häggström, the video follows the sinister business of two men who pluck forest-dwellers and transport them to the grey climes of London, where they are forced into a life of monotony, continually unable to adapt to their new surroundings.

‘If You Say the Word’ is the first single release from Kid Amnesiae, an album of previously unheard and archival material. Radiohead have decided to share these tracks with the world with the forthcoming Kid A Mnesia boxset. The album bundle, which will also include reissues of both Kid A and Amnesiac, is set for release on November 5th.

Kid Amnesiae will include tracks such as ‘If You Say the Word’ as well as a previously unreleased studio recording of ‘Follow Me Around’. The latter song is taken from Radiohead’s session tapes for 1997’s OK Computer LP and has been circulating among the group’s fans since that time.

This release follows Radiohead’s announcement of a new music video for the track ‘Lift’ from the OK Computer reissue OKNOTOK back in 2017. The video for ‘If You Say the Word’ continues the cinematic approach that Radiohead have been pursuing with many of their recent visuals.

The Kid Amnesiae release will be available in a variety of formats including the Kid A Mnesia Deluxe LP, a limited edition 3xLP cream, half-speed vinyl cut on 180g, which will include a 36-page hardback artbook. Fans will also be able to get hold of the Kid Amnesiette, a limited 2x cassette edition, which includes a number of B-sides from the Kid A / Amnesiac era.

All the LPs will also be available in three-volume digital formats. In addition, on November 4th, the publisher Canongate will release two new art books by Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood, which contain all the visual works created during the period Radiohead were making Kid A / Amnesiac.

