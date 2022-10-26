British radio DJ Tim Gough dies live on air during morning broadcast









Tim Gough, a DJ for Suffolk radio station GenX, has passed away after suffering a heart attack mid-broadcast. Gough, 55, is believed to have died while broadcasting a song live from his home 35 miles from the station’s headquarter’s in the Suffolk town of Ipswich.

GenX Radio Suffolk posted a short statement on Twitter following the incident: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his program. Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum. Tim was doing what he loved. He was 55 years old.”

Gough, who was raised in Suffolk, was playing music on the morning of the 24th of October when he suffered a heart attack. The music stopped around 7.50am and then continued a few minutes later.

In a tribute shared via Mixmag, James Hazell, managing director of GenX Radio said: “To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly. We are heartbroken by the news. “I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time.”

Gough began working in radio nearly 40 years ago. His first job was at Ipswich’s Radio Orwell in 1986. He also worked for Smooth Radio and Saxon Radio. Before restarting his career at GenX, he’d taken a career break for over a decade.

Tim Foster, who worked with Gough during his time at Radio Orwell, paid tribute to his former colleague, saying: “I first got to know Tim when he was working behind the scenes on the Saturday afternoon sports show. We hit it off immediately and the banter never stopped in all our time at Radio Orwell and Saxon Radio. He was a Norwich City fan, so the rivalry and humour was fierce! He did such a great job on air on Saxon – his big personality shining through. I’m so sad to hear of his sudden death which has robbed Suffolk of one of its nicest guys.”

RIB buddy. x — GenX Radio Suffolk (@genxradiouk) October 24, 2022