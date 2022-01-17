Rachel Nagy, The Detroit Cobras vocalist, dead at 37









Rachel Nagy, the vocalist for the blues-oriented The Detroit Cobras, has died. She was 37. No death has been confirmed at this moment in time.

Issuing a statement on their Instagram page, guitarist Greg Cartwright said, “It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved friend and musical colleague, Rachel Lee Nagy. There are no words to fully articulate our grief as we remember a life cut short, still vital and inspirational to all who knew and loved her.”

Formed in 1994, The Detroit Cobras released their debut album Mink, Rat Or Rabbit in 1998. Bolstered by the popularity, Life, Love and Leaving followed in 2001. Although their last album, Tied & True, was released all the way back in 2007, The Detroit Cobras remained a popular live act and were set to fulfil a number of gigs in 2022.

The Detroit Cobras were known for their rollicking makeovers, but the band were never comfortable with the term “covers band”. “That’s the funny thing when people call us a cover band,” Nagy admitted in 2018. “Usually, cover bands are at the corner bar playing Creed and songs everyone knows and wants to sing along with… Even those that are very deep into their music, they’re usually pretty surprised to find out what songs are what.”

Jack White’s Third Man Label re-issued their earlier albums, and the label was quick to pay tribute to the singer. In their written tribute, the label said: “We will truly miss the sound of her room-filling laughter, her no-bullshit honesty, and her true friendship. Rest in power.”

The Welsh-born Ginge Knievel wrote: “Saddened to hear of the passing of Rachel Nagy. What a voice; full of garage and soul. I was late to The Detroit Cobras’ party in 2003 with ‘Seven Easy Pieces,’ but I’m so glad I found them. Some dismissed them as a covers band, but they were so much more than that.” Blondie drummer Clem Burke has also expressed his sorrow, describing her as “too young”.

It’s impossible to speculate what the future holds for The Detroit Cobras at this moment in time. Read the original Instagram post below.