Rachel McAdams making Broadway debut in ‘Mary Jane’









It has been announced by Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC) that the Broadway play Mary Jane will begin previews at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on April 2nd next year. Written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog and directed by Anne Kauffman, it will star The Notebook and Midnight in Paris actor Rachel McAdams in her Broadway debut.

The full cast, creative team announcement and official opening night date are reportedly imminent. Mary Jane follows a single mother who faces a series of obstacles raising her chronically ill son and relies on optimism, humour and the wisdom of the women in her life to take on each day.

The play had its world premiere at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 2017 and, later that year, ran at a New York Theatre Workshop in a production directed by Anne Kauffman.

Of the upcoming Rachel McAdams-starring Mary Jane, MTC’s artistic director, Lynne Meadow, said: “I’m thrilled and very proud to be bringing this moving and heroic story of human experience by one of our great American playwrights to a Broadway stage, following its acclaimed run Off-Broadway in 2017, which was also directed by the brilliant Anne Kauffman.”

She continued, “I’m equally pleased and honoured to give Rachel McAdams her Broadway debut after audiences have enjoyed her many renowned performances on film. As a great fan of all three of these fabulous artists, I so look forward to sharing Mary Jane with our audiences.”

Anne Kauffman’s most recent directorial effort on Broadway was the Tony-nominated revival of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window. Her Main Stem directorial debut was 2017’s Marvin’s Room.

As for Anne Herzog, her Broadway debut was the 2023 adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House. The production was also Tony-nominated, this time ‘Best Revival of a Play’. Elsewhere, her play 4000 Miles was a finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.