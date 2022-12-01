







Recently, when we spoke to Warmduscher, they singled out Nuha Ruby Ra as one of the finest artists currently doing the rounds in the emerging talent circles. Clams Baker Jr said, “I think when things are shit,” he explains, “you find people making music because that’s just what they do. That’s what rises out of it.”

Nuha seems to typify that. Her music cuts through the malaise like an assegai of exuberance. Vividly poppy and interestingly avant-garde, her style is one that twists the melon with vibrant ease. After a massive 2022, that’s a style she’ll be applying to her new EP, due out on March 3rd, 2023.

Her new single, ‘Self Portraiture’ epitomises her style. It’s spooky and fractured but held together by a definitive sense of beat. By measures manic and poetically measured, it’s impossible to think of anything beige as this colourful balm rattles around your skull. It is, in short, captivatingly enigmatic.

Thus, we thought we’d get to know her a little bit via a round of quick-fire questions, which is just as well because we soon found Nuha is an artist of few words away from the mic. As her PR explained, “she’s very direct”. With that in mind, we pried at her inner fancies and got Nuha’s just thoughts on the trifling to the profound. This is out ten minutes with Nuha Ruby Ra…

Quick-fire Questions: 10 minutes with Nuha Ruby Ra:

1. What song do you played at your funeral?

‘At Last I Am Free’ by Robert Wyatt.

2. What is the best Christmas film?

A Charlie Brown Christmas.

3. Do you believe in ghosts?

Yes.

4. What is the best gig you’ve ever been to?

I’ve seen Nick Cave play a thousand times, probably one of those. Maybe the one at the King’s Theatre in NYC. Death Grips at Village Underground a few years ago definitely deserves a mention.

5. Recommend us a song we’ve probably never heard?

‘Duelling Lips’ by Cuisine

6. What is your ultimate guilty pleasure song?

Nothing, I’m shameless.

7. If you had to get a lyrics tattoo, what would it be?

I have one, “Scratch Scrape” from ‘Junk Yard’ by The Birthday Party.

8. One weird food quirk everyone should try?

Seafood sticks dipped in hummus.

9. What is your go-to takeaway?

Vietnamese.

10. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Aladdin.

11. If you had to fight an iconic figure who would it be?

Pablo Picasso.

12. One pet peeve you think should be made illegal?

Passive aggression.

13. Name a song that makes you cry?

‘Famous Blue Raincoat’ by Leonard Cohen.

14. What was your favourite album when you were 16?

Michel Gondry and Chris Cunningham DVD’s (From the Directors Label DVD series focusing on music videos).

15. Are The Beatles overrated?

Absolutely not.

