







After a prolific period on the road supporting the likes of the Courteeners, Miles Kane, Martha Hill, Vistas, Blondes, and Gang of Youths over the last two years, Sunderland’s Tom A. Smith has poured everything that he has learnt into his forthcoming collection EP 3. Once again, it shows the defined development of the young songwriter as a discerning artist.

As Smith says himself: “The one thing about gigging is that I was never headlining myself. I was always going around with great bands who had had successful careers and written great songs themselves, so I’d be getting advice and talking to them with my being young, and they were giving me tips, so that always helped.” That makes for a more mature sound this time out as Smith settles into his own identity as an artist.

This is a transition that he is celebrating rather than being cagey about. His new single ‘Weirdo’ is a euphoric wail that beckons festival stages towards it. Rattling off with a Stranger Things-like synth intro, the guitars bruise in with a more muscular attitude than we have heard before from Smith. With a punky swagger, Smith declares, “I’m a weirdo” in a charming fashion that proves proudly youthful and full of angst.

Yes, there is no doubt that Smith is going place. So, with that in mind, we decided to get to know him as quickly as possible and rattled off some quick-fire questions to lift the lid on what moves his mercurial mind. After all, if you don’t have long to get to know someone, then it’s best to pick their brain on big issues and trifling insignificance in rapid succession. Enjoy…

Quick-fire Questions: 10 minutes with Tom A. Smith:

1. What song would you want played at your funeral?

“I don’t really want to think about that one, so I’ll go for ‘Man or Muppet’ from The Muppets Movie as it’s a banger.”

2. Which song released so far this year do you wish you wrote?

“‘Purple’ by Wunderhorse is pretty much perfect. I love them. Everything they’ve done so far is unreal.”

3. Do you believe in ghosts?

“Yes. I’ve seen them in farms and on videos, my favourite are the little ones that pretend to be dead when they hear a noise. Ah sorry Ghosts, not Goats. No I don’t.”

4. Who would be in your dream four-piece band?

David Bowie: Vox

Jimmy Page: Guitar

Paul McCartney: Bass

Dave Grohl: Drums

5. Who was your hero when you were 10 years old?

“My mam, she’s still a legend.”

6. What was the first song you learnt to play?

“‘Seven Nation Army’ – The White Stripes for guitar. ‘Hey Bulldog’ – The Beatles on drums.”

7. What is the best song you have written so far?

“A song called ‘I Guess I Just Want You More’ which hasn’t been released yet. From my released ones I love ‘Man Overboard’.”

8. You can only drink one alcoholic beverage for the rest of your life, what is it?

“Double Dark Rum and Coke.”

9. What is your most controversial cultural opinion?

“Many professional footballers who are thought of as great in the 70’s up to 2000’s wouldn’t last five mins now as some of them wouldn’t have had the discipline to train and live like they do now.”

10. What would be your dream gig?

“Paul McCartney in The Old Cinema Laundrette in Durham. A laundrette by day, music venue by night.”

11. Have you ever had a weird celebrity encounter?

“FaceTime with Elton John, only weird because he is a god!”

12. How often do you practice?

“Every day, at least a couple of hours. Have done for more than ten years.”

13. What film makes you laugh the most?

“Airplane is incredible, also Anchorman.”

14. Can you recommend us a song we probably haven’t heard?

“‘Apologise’ – Hannah Smith. It’s only available on Soundcloud.”

15. Are The Beatles overrated?

“No, I’d even say underrated. They are my inspiration for everything.”