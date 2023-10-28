Quick-fire Questions: 10 minutes with Middle Kids









Nostalgia isn’t a sound, but you’d be forgiven for thinking otherwise when you’re wrapped up in the quilted reverie of Middle Kids‘ indie pop trips down memory lane. Their latest single is no exception, ‘Dramamine’ taps into the universality of the human comedy with yet more melodic seamlessness, as Hannah Joy sings about “the connection between belief and love”.

The Sydney three-piece are set to return with their new album Faith Crisis Pt1. on February 16th, 2024. The singles so far capture the dreaminess that the band have been expanding on since arriving in 2017. This time out, that soothing indie ease is thrust into turmoil after Joy’s own personal crisis of late, but the striding melodies signify a sense of defiance as the dalliance of pop still precludes the tracks from drifting towards despair, just as sweet music does on the receiving end of the creative gift.

This collision of vulnerability and danceability conjures an oozy warmth as inviting as a dressing gown on a chilly evening by the tele. In many ways, the band are akin to F.R.I.E.N.D.S., provided you’re of the view that the series still stands up, simultaneously fun fit for a stadium that masses will love, but also a comforting exposition of life.

With their next chapter ahead of them, we caught up with Middle Kids’ own Joy and threw a slew of questions her way. We learned she’s not the most verbose and that she has a love for Shrek, among many other things that you can check out below. Enjoy…

Quick-fire Questions with Middle Kids:

1. What song would you want played at your funeral?

“‘Vaka’ by Sigur Ros.”

2. What’s been your favourite album of 2023 so far?

“Javelin by Sufjan Stevens.”

3. What album have you probably listened to most in your life?

“Kid A by Radiohead.”

4. Do you believe in ghosts?

“No.”

5. Dual question: favourite soup and favourite comfort movie?

“Pumpkin Soup (might be an Australian thing?) and Shrek.”

6. What song are you most proud to have written to date?

“‘Stacking Chairs’.”

7. Can you recommend us an album we might not have heard?

“Temperate Touch, Tropical Tears by Stolen Violin.”

8. What would be your fantasy concert?

Headliner: Simon & Garfunkel

Support: Jeff Buckley

Venue: Sydney Opera House

9. What is your most controversial cultural opinion?

“Hummus is overrated.”

10. Are there any conspiracy theories you sort of believe in?

“Not sure if this counts as a conspiracy, but how did we get tricked into self-checkout at the grocery store?”

11. What was the first song you learned to play?

“‘Pachelbel’s Canon’.”

12. What movie makes you laugh the most?

“Hot Fuzz.”

13. Where is the best pub in the world?

“Santa’s Pub in Nashville, TN.”

14. With an hour to kill and no plans, what are you doing?

“Jumping in the ocean.”

15. Are The Beatles overrated?

“No.”