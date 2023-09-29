Quick-fire questions: 10 minutes with Luke Royalty









If you’re in the mood for a sun-kissed contemporary jazz infused with dreamy hip-hop elements, look no further than Luke Royalty. His scintillating performance is invigorating and exhibits all the characteristics of a future star in the making.

Hailing from Darlington, Royalty emerged from a background rich in creative artists and musicians. While he didn’t initially venture into the realm of music, dedicating his youth to playing Sunday League football, he soon began to draw inspiration from musical luminaries such as Mac Miller, Amy Winehouse, and Bill Withers. After becoming increasingly engrossed in the art of transforming his lyrical expressions into melodious creations, he ultimately embarked on the path to his budding musical career.

Following the successful debut of his 2022 EP, My Blue Room, Royalty quickly amassed a dedicated following, thanks to his irresistible pop sensibilities and series of live performances. Now, he’s preparing for the launch of his upcoming single, ‘Synthia’, taken his new EP, 9INE. Self-produced and drawing inspiration from the artistry of figures like Frank Ocean, Tirzah, and Tame Impala, ‘Synthia’ marks a significant sonic departure for Luke, as it immerses the listener in a dreamy, mesmerising pop experience that serves as a heartfelt ode to a future love interest.

This song offers the perfect glimpse into the broader musical landscape of 9INE, a project that seamlessly melds lo-fi beats with Royalty’s unfiltered, laid-back vocals. The EP’s seven tracks intertwine to create a tapestry of hazy vibes and breezy pop hooks that will undoubtedly captivate the ears of his audience.

We sat down with Royalty for a quick round of rapid-fire questions because what better way to get to know someone than to ask about funeral music and the best songwriter of all time?

Quick-fire questions with Luke Royalty:

1. What song would you want played at your funeral?

“‘Say Yes’ by Elliot Smith, a happy/sad song for a happy/sad occasion.”

2. What was the first album you ever bought?

“I think it was McFly, to be honest. The first album. Got it for my birthday; I remember playing it on my CD player while putting VO5 extra strong gel in my hair, thinking I was the bollocks.”

3. What’s the last film you watched?

“Starred Up. Love a gritty British film.”

4. Do you believe in ghosts?

“I’ve never seen one, but I’d be open to being a believer.”

5. What are the best and worst things about the North?

“The best thing is the people and their sense of humour; the worst thing is probably Hartlepool.”

6. What was the first ever concert you went to?

“I went to see my dad play keys for a band at Scotch Corner Hotel aged five or six. I hated it and hid under a table for the full gig.”

7. What’s the best song you have written?

“One I wrote last month for a future project, called ‘R U with me?’. Really excited to share that one day.”

8. What movie makes you laugh out loud?

“Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, it’s my comfort film, and I know every line. It still makes me laugh despite the actual storyline being pretty awful.”

9. What was the last book you read?

“Midnight Library by Matt Haig.”

10. Which five living or dead celebrities would you invite to your dream dinner party?

“I’d be very quiet at this dinner party, but John Lennon, Mark E. Smith, Erykah Badu, Mark Fisher and Dean Blunt. Pretty much all musicians, but what a lineup.”

11. Who’s the best songwriter of all time?

“Paul McCartney. When it comes to songs, I reckon he’s the best of note and lyric. Perfect, complete music.”

12. What album do you wish you could hear for the first time again?

“Devotion by Tirzah or Black Metal by Dean Blunt. Both changed my outlook on songwriting and inspired me so much during my first listens through.”

13. Is David Bowie overrated?

“Definitely not; anyone who says he is just hasn’t listened to the right songs at the right time yet.”

14. Should you meet your heroes?

“Yeah, why not? Even if you embarrass yourself, it would be funny.”

15. When do you feel the most inspired?

“When I don’t think about being inspired. The ‘flow state’, I think they call it. Not overthinking and just making for the love of making.”