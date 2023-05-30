







Now four albums in, Dan Croll makes songwriting sound easy on his latest album Fools… in the best possible way. His efforts here are seamless. Paul Simon once sang, “And the song I was writing is left undone / I don’t know why I spend my time / Writing songs I can’t believe / With words that tear and strain to rhyme,” what Croll achieves sounds like the polar opposite, as though the songs came out as a whole polished piece.

While the record is a poppy and comfortable ride, he does, indeed, throw in a few disco and psychedelic flourishes to mix things up a bit along the way. But the true elevation of these sweet tunes comes from the bitter input of his wryly comical lyrics. Croll laughs at himself throughout the album and it feels very humanised and relatable as a result.

The formerly Liverpool-based songwriter from Stoke-on-Trent is steadily growing force within the industry, this time acting as co-producer alongside his regular recording partner, Spacebomb’s Matthew E. White. This is a move that will surely only sharpen his songwriting credentials. Now housed in Los Angeles, there are no doubt a string of stars who may come calling off the back of Fools with a style reminiscent of Tobias Jesso Jr..

So, with all that under his belt, we decided to get to know Dan as quickly as possible and rattled off the QFQs. After all, if you don’t have long to get to know someone, then it’s best to pick their brain on big issues and trifling insignificance in rapid succession. Enjoy…

Quick-fire Questions: 10 minutes with Dan Croll:

1. What song would you want played at your funeral?

“Probably, Frank Sinatra – ‘My Way'”.

2. What was the best gig you have ever been to?

“Death Cab For Cutie at Benicassim festival for my 18th Birthday.”

3. What film makes you laugh more than any other?

“Four Lions“.

4. What song are you most proud of so far?

“‘Yesterday'”.

5. Who would be in your dream four-piece band?

“Drums – Greg Saunier

Keys – Nina Simone

Bass – Paul McCartney

Guitar – Daniel Rossen”

6. Do you believe in ghosts?

“Nope”.

7. What is your most prized piece of music kit?

“My Wurlitzer 200a that I bought when I arrived in Los Angeles.”

8. What was the first song you ever learnt to play?

“System of a Down – ‘Toxicity'”.

9. What album makes you envious?

“Toe – The book about my idle plot of a vague anxiety“.

10. What’s your most controversial cultural opinion?

“Nobody looks good in aviators.”

11. What is your go-to comfort watching series?

“Seasons 1- 10 of The Simpsons.”

12. What is your most shameful YouTube viewing habit?

“Dash cam driving footage.”

13. What is the weirdest gig you’ve ever played?

“A snowmobile centre in the arctic circle.”

14. What song features the greatest vocal performance of all time?

“Aretha Franklin – ‘Never Grow Old’ (live at new temple missionary baptist church, Los Angeles, CA, 01/13/72).”

15. Are The Beatles overrated?

“How dare you!”