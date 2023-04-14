Quick-fire Questions: 10 minutes with Chappaqua Wrestling









Brighton natives Chappaqua Wrestling have been slowly plodding away since releasing their debut single in 2017. While their rise to prominence was halted when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, their debut album, Plus Ultra, is worth the wait as Chappaqua Wrestling present their case for leading the surge of the British rock revival.

The group was formed by childhood friends Charlie Woods and Jake Mac, who initially bonded over a love of bands such as Foals as teenagers. After deciding to form a band, they both studied at the University of Manchester. Following their graduation, Chappaqua Wrestling moved to London and have resided in the capital ever since.

“It’s a record about exploring,” Woods says about their debut offering. “We just wanted to get something that has us thrusting ourselves into this new place, but get this weird eye-trickery thing going on. You want to start a conversation, like is this real? Maybe that’s for us to know…”

The record was crafted with the assistance of producers Damon Minchella and Tom Manning in Wales while they were still an independent band. Once the record was finished last year, their manager decided to offer it up to EMI, who didn’t need to hesitate before adding Chappaqua Wrestling to their roster.

It’s an album deserving of major label support, even if it meant Chappaqua Wrestling have had to patiently wait for the project to be released. Plus Ultra is an LP which has been over half a decade in the making and demonstrates the band’s evolution over this crucial span of time.

To get the know the people behind Plus Ultra, Far Out picked the brains of Woods and Mac, who answered a series of quick-fire questions on topics ranging from big cultural issues to matters of complete insignificance.

Quick-fire Questions with Chappaqua Wrestling:

1. What song would you want to be played at your funeral?

Jake: “In My Life’ by The Beatles, followed by ‘Shape of You’ by Ed Sheeran. Charlie: “‘Ceremony’ by New Order”.



2. What was the last book you read and how was it?

Jake: “Stoner by John Williams. Not sure why.”

Charlie: “On Living and Dying Well by Cicero. Full of laughs.”



3. What is the best gig you have played so far?

Jake: “Brighton back in October, finale show of our last (and debut) tour.”

Charlie: “Truck Festival 2022, Nest stage, absolutely rammed full with people, all sharing this prime Saturday-day festival energy together. Such a great first show back after recording our album.”



4. Name an artist you would love to see live but haven’t yet?

Jake: “LCD Soundsystem.”

Charlie: “Blood Orange.”



5. What film do you laugh at the most?

Jake: “Not a film, but Succession. Really gets me.”

Charlie: “The Expendables 2.”



6. What is the best song you’ve written so far?

Jake: “‘Kulture’ is my personal favourite piece of writing on the album.”

Charlie: “Either ‘Wayfinding’ or ‘Full Round Table’, just cause I love both stories and love a huge energy release.”



7. What is your go-to takeaway?

Jake: “Pizza”.

Charlie: “PROPER kebab – every time”.



8. Who the fuck is Mark E. Smith?

Jake: “The man that had too many bandmates.”

Charlie: “Some bloke everyone is trying to rip off.”



9. What is your most controversial cultural opinion?

Jake: “People sharing wrong information about big stories/disasters”.

Charlie: “Probably the above”.



10. Tell us a hidden travel gem that’s worth a visit?

Jake: “Outback Hungary, it’s beautiful!”

Charlie: “Paraty, Brazil.”



11. The most prized musical item you own?

Jake: “My telecaster”.

Charlie: “My US Fender Strat is my baby.”



12. Who is the greatest songwriter of all time?

Jake: “Tough, but I’ll go with Strummer.”

Charlie: “Carol King or Brian Wilson.”



13. Tell us your dream four-piece band?

Jake: “Strummer, Grohl, Harrison and Debbie Harry”.

Charlie: “Peter Hook, Ryan Jarman, Morgan Simpson, Jack Black”.



14. Are The Beatles overrated?

Jake: “Absolutely not”.

Charlie: “Is God overrated?”



15. What was the first album you ever bought?

Jake: “Dookie by Green Day”.

Charlie: “White Blood Cells by The White Stripes”.