Quentin Tarantino will never kill an animal on film: “That’s a bridge I can’t cross”









In a new interview conducted at the Cannes Film Festival, director Quentin Tarantino revealed one of the lines that he wouldn’t cross while making a movie: killing animals.

“I have a big thing about killing animals in movies. That’s a bridge I can’t cross,” Tarantino said. “Insects too. Unless I’m paying to see some bizzarro documentary, I’m not paying to see real death.”

“Part of the way that this all works is that it’s all just make-believe,” Tarantino added. “That’s why I can stand the violent scenes, cause we’re all just fucking around.”

“Some animal, some dog, some llama, some fly, some rat, doesn’t give a fuck about your movie,” he said. “I’d kill a million rats, but I don’t necessarily want to kill one in a movie or see one killed in a movie, because I’m not paying to see real death.”

“Almost always, it’s not just the violence that I have a problem with,” Tarantino went on. “There’s usually an incompetence factor in there.”

During the talk, Tarantino also remained mum about whether his upcoming film, The Movie Critic, would be his last. “That’s a long story, I can’t tell you guys until you see the movie,” he said.

“I’m tempted to do some of the character’s monologues right now, but I’m not going to,” Tarantino explained. “Maybe if there was less video cameras. You just have to wait and see.”