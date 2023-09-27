Quentin Tarantino explains why he enjoys watching his own movies









It almost seems like a faux pas for any director to willfully watch their movies again. Aside from the ego that comes with praising one’s work, it can often be like torture revisiting a film that one has already invested years of their lives getting off the ground. Although Quentin Tarantino might not have the most prolific track record as a filmmaker, he has always stood by the art he has chosen to put onscreen.

First coming onto the scene in the late 1980s, it wasn’t until the 1990s that Tarantino thrived as a filmmaker, with his unique approach to storytelling turning up in Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction. While there may not be any clear throughline between his projects, it’s always easy to spot when a Tarantino movie is out in the world, having the same aesthetic from the first frame that comes onscreen.

Throughout his career, though, every single movie does have a distinct difference in the way that they portray their genres. Although Reservoir Dogs might dwell on the action and The Hateful Eight may thrive off of the western tone, it often feels like Tarantino is putting his unique special touch to each genre.

This carries on a similar tradition that auteurs like Stanley Kubrick and Steven Spielberg had before him. Although those directors may have experience filming various styles, it’s about presenting one’s unique take on the style rather than copying it outright.

Although directors may have movies that they prefer more than others, Tarantino never left a film that he wasn’t satisfied with. When talking about his approach to his career, Tarantino wants to please himself more than anyone else, telling Howard Stern, “I love my movies. I’m making them for me. Everyone else is invited. I’m very happy with my work.”

Part of the appeal of Tarantino watching his movies may also come from the fact that he has written a good portion of them himself. Rather than focus on the nuance of the story that someone else screwed up, Tarantino takes pride in having written for film, wanting to tell the stories he knows will work well on the screen.

Despite his penchant for writing different movies every time he brings something to the table, every movie that Tarantino has ever directed has also had a certain timeless quality to it, both in the execution and storyline. Although there may be a handful of things that might not have leapt off the page in the same way over time, what’s left on the screen captures a moment in time in a far more honest way than he would be trying to make it current.

Rather than be the perfectionist who pores over different styles, Tarantino also makes the most out of what he can bring out of characters in the moment. For instance, the infamous Django Unchained dinner scene contained an honest depiction of Leonardo DiCaprio tearing his hand apart, which was left in the movie because of how cutthroat it made his character come off to the audience.

Instead of working out the differences and wondering what could have been done better, Tarantino seems to look at his movies as a natural evolution. Rather than dwell on the past, the director knew what he was after and precisely how to get it whenever he stepped behind a camera.