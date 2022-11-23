Subscribe to our newsletter

Quentin Tarantino opens up about watching 'Deliverance' as a child

Wed 23rd Nov 2022 11.15 GMT

Whenever Quentin Tarantino is asked to advise aspiring filmmakers, he always reminds everyone that he never went to film school. Tarantino’s film education consisted of watching American classics at a young age before graduating to more niche selections from world cinema during his video store days.

During a recent interview with Deadline, Tarantino opened up about watching John Boorman’s disturbing 1972 thriller Deliverance at the age of seven. While most parents would never let their kids watch such a film at that age, Tarantino was lucky to be exposed to great cinema early on.

The director said: “I wasn’t thinking that much about it at the time because that was just the way it was. They’re fucking movies, right? It’s not that big of a deal… Frankly, I don’t think it’s that much different than if I grew up with theatre-loving parents that were taking me to see Chekhov at a very early age, where maybe I don’t understand Uncle Vanya at seven but by nine, I sort of do.”

While reflecting on other kids’ perception of him, Tarantino commented: “I had my own problems, but to the other kids, because of all the movies I saw, I appeared sophisticated. I was watching the greatest era of American movies ever known, and I was seeing them at that young age, and so, they were right.”

The filmmaker also revealed that he learnt how to cuss by watching The French Connection: “And not that I cussed all the time, but when I was with other kids, I cussed, all right. Their cussing was tied to their parents’ cussing. But my cussing could be tied to Buddusky [Jack Nicholson] in The Last Detail. My cussing could be tied to Popeye Doyle [Gene Hackman] in The French Connection. After I saw The Outfit, after hearing that line that Joe Don Baker has, I was constantly saying, ‘I don’t give a rat’s ass.”

