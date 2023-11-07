Quentin Tarantino’s Vista Theatre will reopen with screening of ‘True Romance’

The Vista Theatre in Los Feliz, purchased by director Quentin Tarantino in 2021, has announced plans for its reopening with a screening of True Romance hosted by the filmmaker.

Following the special screening, the regular programming commences on November 17th with Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving in a 35mm presentation, followed by Ridley Scott’s Napoleon in 70mm on November 22nd.

The theatre’s chief operating officer, Lance Alspaugh, told Variety: “Quentin basically retained the auditorium — it’s intact, it’s been rehabbed, and it’s still new and beautiful, but the overall auditorium is in intact condition.”

The 400-seat Vista will offer a 21-seat micro-screening room, a café and an all-new state-of-the-art sound system plus 70mm projection capability.

Alspaugh noted: “The intention is to run mostly first run and occasional classics or repertory films. There will be sections of time where you might see classic repertory titles on film for brief interludes.”

When Tarantino previously appeared on Dax Shepherd’s podcast, he revealed his plans for the Vista. The director said: “We’ll show new movies that come out where they give us a film print. It’s not going to be like the New Beverly. The New Beverly has its own vibe.”

“The Vista is like a crown jewel kind of thing,” Tarantino added. “So it will be the best prints. We’ll show older films, but they’ll be like older films where you can hold a fortnight engagement.”

Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese recently commented on Tarantino’s impending retirement, with the director set to walk away following his next project, The Movie Critic.

“He’s a writer,” Scorsese explained, referencing the difference between Tarantino. “It’s a different thing. I come up with stories. I get attracted to stories through other people,” the director continued. “All different means, different ways. And so I think it’s a different process… I respect writers, and I wish I could. I wish I could just be in a room and create these novels, not films, novels.”