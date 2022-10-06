Quentin Tarantino reveals plans for US book tour









Quentin Tarantino, one of the most revered filmmakers of the past three decades, has announced a US tour for this November in support of his upcoming non-fiction writing debut, Cinema Speculation.

Cinema Speculation, landing on bookshelves on November 1st via Harper Collins, is a non-fictional reflection on the film industry. The Pulp Fiction director unravels his personal history while delving into his early fascination with the medium from the 1970s. Over the six-date book tour, Tarantino will read an excerpt from his work and speak with film critics and historians.

The tour will make stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Austin, and New York City. Tickets for the circuit will go on sale Friday, October 7th, at 10:00am local time. Each ticket includes a copy of Cinema Speculation, which will be available upon arrival. The San Francisco and New York dates are on sale via Ticketmaster.

The full tour schedule can be seen below. Cinema Speculation marks the director’s non-fictional debut. In 2021, he released Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, his debut novel that was derived from the script for his 2019 film of the same name starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

Alongside his book tour exploits, Tarantino’s adoration for cinematic history is soon to greet ears in The Video Archives Podcast, a new project he’s running with his Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary.

Quentin Tarantino 2022 Tour Dates:

11/03 — Los Angeles, CA, The Theatre at Ace Hotel

11/07 — San Francisco, CA, Castro Theatre

11/09 — Portland, OR, Hollywood Theatre

11/10 — Portland, OR, Hollywood Theatre

11/12 — Austin, TX, Paramount Theatre

11/16 — New York, NY, The Town Hall

Watch Quentin Tarantino lay out his 20 favourite movies from between 1992 and 2009, his most prolific period in the business, below.