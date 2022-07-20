"The last remaining big movie star," according to Quentin Tarantino









Quentin Tarantino has always maintained a close relationship with his actors as well as the art of acting itself. During the early stages of his career, he attended acting classes in order to learn about the craft. While it is evident from his cameos that Tarantino never mastered acting, those classes helped him become one of the most celebrated screenwriters in the world.

Through iconic works such as Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, Tarantino established himself as a writer whose conversational style was perfectly paired with postmodern explorations of violence. According to Tarantino, his understanding of the psyche of an actor enabled him to dig deeper into the techniques of screenwriting.

Among other elements, casting in Tarantino’s films have always attracted praise – starting from the star-studded ensemble in his debut feature Reservoir Dogs. The director has lavished praise upon his collaborators such as Harvey Keitel as well as Robert De Niro, calling the latter “the best actor in the world”.

Tarantino has revealed that he wants to make one final film before he retires from the world of cinema which is why many actors have expressed their desire to work with the veteran director. While Maya Hawke and Zendaya have been associated with a rumoured Kill Bill 3, other sources have claimed Tarantino might reunite with some of his previous stars.

One of those stars is Brad Pitt who has worked with Tarantino on celebrated productions like Inglorious Basterds. In an interview, the director described him as “one of the last remaining big-screen movie stars. He suggests an older-style movie star. It’s just a different breed of man. And frankly, I don’t think you can describe exactly what that is because it’s like describing starshine.”

While reflecting on Pitt’s presence in Inglourious Basterds, Tarantino claimed that the actor was larger than life and his image dominated the frames in which he was present. Tarantino recently worked with Pitt on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood where the actor provided one of the greatest performances of his lifetime.

“He’s really good-looking,” Tarantino added, talking about the star. “He’s also really masculine and he’s also really hip; he gets the joke. But the thing that only the directors that work with Brad and the actors that act opposite him really know, what he’s so incredibly talented at, is his ability to really understand the scene. He might not be able to articulate it, but he has an instinctive understanding about it.”

