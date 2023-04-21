Quentin Tarantino stage show moves to London









During production of what may be his final film, a stage production inspired by the work of Quentin Tarantino is making its way to London. The cabaret-style show is named Tarantino Live: Fox Force Five & the Tyranny of Evil Men and has previously run for 13 years in Los Angeles.

The show follows a sort-of greatest hits of Tarantino’s filmography, including references to films such as Reservoir Dogs, Django Unchained and Pulp Fiction. It is also set to feature different fight sequences reminiscent of the choreography in films such as Kill Bill.

Director Anderson Davis called the show a dream come true from his perspective, telling Deadline, “You’re going on little tangents left and right, but you’re following the Tarantino cinematic universe from beginning to end. Quentin mashed up movies and we’re doing the same thing to him. We’re mashing up his films with the music from his films”.

The stage show is also featuring music reminiscent of Tarantino’s dramatic scores as well as featuring his traditional throwback songs like ‘Stuck in the Middle With You’ by Stealers Wheel. While Tarantino might not have had any hand in producing the show, he did mention getting residuals for the production. The shows will take place at Hammersmith’s Riverside Studios and will run for ten weeks from June 6th to August 13th.