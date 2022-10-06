Quentin Tarantino's 'Pulp Fiction' to be released in 4K Ultra HD









Paramount is giving fans of Quentin Tarantino a glorious treat later this year as they gear up to release the director’s Palme d’Or-winning movie, Pulp Fiction, in 4K Ultra HD.

Being released on 4K Ultra HD as well as Blu-Ray Limited-Edition Collector’s SteelBook, the new edition will feature several special features, including a short documentary from the 1990s from two of the finest minds in film criticism, Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert. Also included are deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes montages and a further documentary about the film named Pulp Fiction: The Facts.

As Pulp Fiction swaggered into cinemas in 1994, its influence spread like cigarette smoke and has since become a touchstone in cultural significance and American filmmaking. A delirious ride through a retro-American otherworld, marked with dark humour and a gloriously compiled soundtrack, Pulp-Fiction’s rough edges and fantastical feel launches it into an unplaceable realm of frenetic energy and untouchable style.

Tarantino has gone on to become a key figure in 21st-century cinema, working with such names as Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, Jamie Foxx, Margaret Qualley, Austin Butler, Kurt Russell, Maya Hawke, Sydney Sweeney, Victoria Pedretti and Tim Roth.

Despite his modern successes, many cannot see past the sheer greatness of Pulp Fiction, a film that oozes an incomparable cinematic class. As well as kicking off the director’s own career, the film would also be significant for the progress of such actors as John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Uma Thurman and Christopher Walken.

The 4K version of Pulp Fiction will be able to be purchased in all its glory on December 5th, 2022.

Final cover art for Quentin Tarantino’s PULP FICTION in #4K #UltraHD is in from retail sources. Looks like both the regular Amaray & Steelbook SKUs will be wide-release on 12/6 from @ParamountMovies. Watch for an official announcement soon. @thedigitalbits pic.twitter.com/umzKGE8NGT — Bill Hunt (@BillHuntBits) October 4, 2022