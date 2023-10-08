When Quentin Tarantino revealed plans for a ‘Godzilla’ remake









Since emerging in the early 1990s with Reservoir Dogs and his script for Tony Scott’s True Romance, the consummate cinema geek Quentin Tarantino has wielded his experience to innovate filmmaking for the future. Known for his distinctive scriptwriting style and watertight directional command, Tarantino consistently delivers captivating and dark comedic stories through a unique lens.

The Californian’s nine movies so far follow a recurring trajectory, characterised by a blend of dark comedy, exaggerated violence, and a generally revolving ensemble of celebrated actors who bring due colour and intensity to the scripts. From Victorian-era revenge tales to satirical explorations of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Tarantino never fails to entertain.

Sticking to his strict rule of the ten movie maximum, Tarantino has room for just one more directional outing. Before detailing that the tenth and final movie would be The Movie Critic, the master auteur had suggested many movie plans over the past two decades, often centred around pre-existing narratives.

Surprisingly, Jackie Brown is Tarantino’s only movie to date that he wrote from scratch as a novel idea. Although Tarantino had previously spit-balled ideas for the 2006 James Bond movie Casino Royale, a third volume for Kill Bill and the Inglourious Basterds spin-off, Killer Crow, he understandably resolved to round off his oeuvre with a brand-new concept.

This, of course, also rules out a Godzilla remake, but as unlikely as it sounds, this was once on the cards for the director. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2004, Tarantino revealed his passion for the classic kaiju franchise and discussed one of his many intriguing movie ideas.

“I have an idea for a Godzilla movie that I’ve always wanted to do,” he revealed excitedly. “The whole idea of Godzilla’s role in Tokyo, where he’s always battling these other monsters, saving humanity time and again – wouldn’t Godzilla become God? It would be called Living Under the Rule of Godzilla. This is what society is like when a big fucking green lizard rules your world.”

While Tarantino’s plan for a brave new world living under the rule of a God-like or satanic reptile somewhat deviates from the typical Godzilla story arc, he has, on several occasions, revealed his passion for the kaiju, especially Gareth Edwards’ 2014 reboot starring Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Olsen.

The actor Juliette Binoche, who appeared in the movie for a brief yet poignantly memorable scene, discussed her role in a 2015 interview with Indie Wire. “I don’t know how much fun you can have when you have to die in two seconds, and you’re the one real woman character, and you’re dead in three minutes and 45 seconds,” she laughed.

However, Binoche was proud to have drawn a tear from Tarantino’s eye – a rare feat for a sci-fi movie. “Tarantino said to me, ‘That was the first time I’ve ever cried during a 3D blockbuster. I had to take off my glasses to wipe away my tears,'” Binoche recalled. “I took it as a compliment.”

Watch the trailer for Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla below.