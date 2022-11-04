Quentin Tarantino says he’ll never work with Marvel









Quentin Tarantino is obsessed with the notion of being a directorial auteur. Thus, it perhaps comes as no surprise whatsoever that he has said he would never direct a Marvel movie and has condemned the overbearing presence of comic books on the current cinema scene.

Ahead of the release of his forthcoming film criticism book, Cinema Speculation, Tarantino sat down with The Los Angeles Times and discussed the “chokehold” that comics have on the industry.

He said that this genre cycle is nothing new. Musicals were all the rage in the late 1960s too and Tarantino thinks superheroes will similarly die out, and that directors “can’t wait for the day” that they do.

For some reason, he was then asked whether he would ever direct one. “You have to be a hired hand to do those things. I’m not a hired hand. I’m not looking for a job,” he replied.

“The writing’s not quite on the wall yet,” he said of the end of Marvel, “the way it was in 1969 when it was, ‘Oh, my God, we just put a bunch of money into things that nobody gives a damn about anymore.’”

Tarantino’s new novel, Cinema Speculation, is described as “part-memoir, part-Hollywood history, part-film theory”. It was published on November 1st.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.