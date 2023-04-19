Quentin Tarantino names his favourite “tense” scene from his movies









The beloved American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has revealed his favourite “tense” scene from his filmography.

Known for his violent thrillers that cause controversy whenever they’re released, Tarantino has helmed a handful of critically acclaimed movies, including 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 2012’s Django Unchained and 1994’s Pulp Fiction. When it comes to naming his favourite tense moment from his past films, however, he picks the 2009 WWII exploitation flick Inglourious Basterds, starring Brad Pitt, Michael Fassbender and Christoph Waltz.

When asked for his favourite tense scene in a conversation with the Spanish publication El País, the filmmaker responded: “The one from the farm at the beginning of Inglourious Basterds. With the Nazi officer Hans Landa talking to the owner of the farm, who is hiding Jews in his cellar”.

Continuing, the director spoke about his knack for creating tension, stating: “I don’t know how to explain it. I have a talent for it…It’s easy for me to create those situations where the characters start talking and things fall into place and there’s a climax. You throw a ball to the actors and they catch it”.

Take a look at the scene in question below.