Quentin Tarantino defends use of the N-word in his movies: "See something else"









Over the course of his career as a prominent filmmaker, Quentin Tarantino has faced all sorts of criticism. While some have protested against the graphic depictions of cinematic violence in his movies, others have claimed that Tarantino is more of a cinephile than an artist.

During a recent appearance on Chris Wallace’s HBO Max talk series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Tarantino was asked to respond to some of these accusations. While speaking to Tarantino, Wallace said (via Variety): “When people say, ‘Well, there’s too much violence in his movies. He uses the N-word too often.’ You say what?”

The director maintained that he has nothing to apologise for and advised critics to steer clear of his movies if they have a problem with those things. Tarantino answered: “You should see [something else]. Then see something else. If you have a problem with my movies, then they aren’t the movies to go see. Apparently, I’m not making them for you.”

On previous occasions, Tarantino has also been criticised by other big names, such as Spike Lee, who also pointed out the “excessive” usage of the N-word in Tarantino’s movies. Lee’s comments enraged Tarantino so much that he was actually considering a physical brawl with Lee.

However, Tarantino’s colleagues have also defended him. Samuel L. Jackson told Esquire: “It’s some bullshit. You can’t just tell a writer he can’t talk, write the words, put the words in the mouths of the people from their ethnicities, the way that they use their words. You cannot do that, because then it becomes an untruth; it’s not honest. It’s just not honest.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.