Quentin Tarantino settles with Miramax over 'Pulp Fiction' NFTs









Quentin Tarantino has been involved in a legal conflict with Miramax for a while now. Earlier this year, there were reports about Miramax pushing back against Tarantino’s decision to auction Pulp Fiction NFTs, but there was no conclusive decision. Although Miramax had sent a legal notice to Tarantino, the filmmaker announced that he would go ahead with the auction.

At the time, Miramax released this statement: “Any claim that Tarantino has ‘defeated’ this lawsuit is verifiably false as Miramax’s claims and the litigation remains pending. For anyone to presume Tarantino victorious at this time by merely filing his response to the complaint is inaccurate, misleading and premature to say the least”.

Tarantino had expressed his intention to sell Pulp Fiction NFTs in November last year. However, Miramax disrupted his plans by informing him that any NFTs made with Pulp Fiction material would automatically be the intellectual property of Miramax. Despite this notice, Tarantino sold the first NFT for $1.1 million before stopping the rest of the auction.

The auction wasn’t cancelled because of Miramax’s legal intervention but due to volatile trends in the NFT market, destabilising the NFT industry. On Thursday, Miramax’s legal team announced: “The parties have settled this case and expect to file their dismissal papers within two weeks”.

Both legal teams released a joint statement revealing that a settlement had been reached. The statement reads: “The parties have agreed to put this matter behind them and look forward to collaborating with each other on future projects, including possible NFTs”.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.