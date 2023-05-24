Quentin Tarantino has killed off Rick Dalton from ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’









Quentin Tarantino has killed off his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood protagonist Rick Dalton. The fictional actor was the main character in Tarantino’s 2019 film, where he was portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio and in the movie’s subsequent novelisation.

The film novelisation gave Tarantino fans a closer look at the backstory of Dalton as well as his fictional career. Dalton was announced to have passed on in a tweet from the Video Archives podcast, which Tarantino co-hosts with Roger Avery.

“We are saddened by the news of the passing of actor Rick Dalton, best known for his roles in the hit TV series Bounty Law and The Fireman Trilogy,” the tweet read. “Rick passed away peacefully in his home in Hawaii and is survived by his wife Francesca. RIP Rick Dalton 1933-2023.”

Tarantino and Avery then announced that a new memorial episode for Dalton has been prepared, which is available now. The synopsis for the episode reads, “On this episode of the Video Archives Podcast, we invite you to remember Rick Dalton”.

It adds, “In Part 1 of our memorial episode, we discuss his most famous roles, including standout TV performances in Cade’s County and Manhunter. We’ll also hear excerpts of a Q&A conducted by Quentin in 1999 between him and Rick. Stay tuned for more of our celebration of Dalton’s life and work.”

