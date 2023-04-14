Quentin Tarantino: “It’s a pain to shoot sex scenes”









The filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has shared insight into his approach towards sex scenes, calling them “a pain” to shoot.

The director behind such classics as 1994’s Pulp Fiction and 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sat down with Diari ARA whilst on his Cinema Speculation book tour and briefly discussed the lack of sex and nudity in his films. “It’s true, sex is not part of my vision of cinema,” he told the publication, with the only graphic example of such in his filmography coming in 1997’s Jackie Brown.

Continuing, he added: “And the truth is that, in real life, it’s a pain to shoot sex scenes, everyone is very tense. And if it was already a bit problematic to do it before, now it is even more so. If there had ever been a sex scene that was essential to the story, I would have, but so far it hasn’t been necessary”.

On the same book tour, Tarantino revealed that the poor performance of 2007’s Death Proof at the box office was a “shock to my confidence”.

He later explained: “Now, a funny thing happened: for a while, I was getting a lot of project proposals, until the studios ended up assuming that I do my stories and it wasn’t worth the effort. But after Death Proof, which didn’t do well at the box office and was a bit of a shock to my confidence, I started getting proposals again”.

