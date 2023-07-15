Quentin Tarantino helped to revive ‘Justified’ for new spin-off series









Michael Dinner, a co-showrunner for the upcoming FX series, Justified: City Primeval, has revealed that Quentin Tarantino was responsible for helping the Justified spin-off series come to life.

The first series of Justified aired in 2010, based on novelist Elmore Leonard’s character Raylan Givens. After six seasons, the series ended in 2015, picking up two Primetime Emmy Awards.

However, Timothy Olyphant has been given the chance to reprise his role as Givens with the spin-off series Justified: City Primeval, which will premiere on July 18th. The show will continue the story explored in the original series, with Boyd Holbrook starring in a new villain role.

Dinner explained to Entertainment Weekly that he received a surprise call from Olyphant, who was working with Tarantino on Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, who suggested he adapt Leonard’s book, City Primeval.

“A lot of people had wanted to make this book before,” Dinner said. “It almost got made by [Sam] Peckinpah years ago as a movie, and Tarantino wanted to make it as a movie, and a lot of people wanted to play with it in television, streaming or cable.”

He recalled: “One day the phone rang and it was Tim Olyphant who said, ‘I’ve been sitting on the set with Quentin, and we were talking about this book, City Primeval. We thought it would make a great year of Justified.'”

Watch the trailer below.