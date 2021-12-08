Quentin Tarantino on his hatred for "stupid, boring" sports









Quentin Tarantino is one of the most influential directors of our generation who has masterfully carried his cinema into the 21st century after revolutionising American filmmaking in the ’90s with pioneering works such as Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction. With the director publicly planning the final project of his career, many fans are eager to see the direction in which Tarantino will go after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

On numerous occasions, Tarantino has maintained that his love for cinema was ignited at a very early age. Raised on a steady diet of horror and exploitation films, Tarantino managed to mould his artistic vision to incorporate elements from those works into his unique brand of arthouse action cinema.

During his formative years, Tarantino worked at a video store in Manhattan Beach where he became a quasi-legend of the neighbourhood. People regularly came to him for film suggestions due to his extensive knowledge of film history and his excellent curatorial skills. Under his supervision, the store gave the locals a chance to catch up on the latest blockbusters as well as experience the magic of foreign films.

Tarantino’s film education was developed on his own and he encouraged aspiring filmmakers to do the same: “If you have the passion to do it and you do it and it doesn’t work out, [it’s fine]… When it was all over, I knew how to make a movie. I didn’t wanna show anybody that but I had the experience. [It was] a lot cheaper than [going to] film school.”

As he was mostly obsessed with cinema since he was a child, Tarantino never really saw the appeal of sports. In fact, his ideal date night is watching Rio Bravo with a new girlfriend to see whether they will be compatible. The director said: “I don’t hang around pool halls. I don’t play poker. And I don’t go to sporting events.”

He has even more hatred for televised broadcasts: “To me, torture would be watching sports on television. If I go to Dodger Stadium, that’s ok, because the game is secondary to the beer and the environment. One thing I don’t understand is that average American movie-goers cannot watch a movie for three hours, yet they’ll watch a stupid, boring, horrific football game for four hours. Now, that is boredom at its most colossal.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.