Watch Quentin Tarantino pay tribute to Bruce Willis









Quentin Tarantino has worked with some of the greatest actors in the industry, ranging from Samuel L. Jackson and Steve Buscemi to Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. However, to this day, one of Tarantino’s favourite collaborators is none other than Bruce Willis.

Willis delivered one of the most significant performances of his career in Tarantino’s 1994 magnum opus Pulp Fiction. The highly stylised exploration of Los Angeles’ seedy underbelly featured Willis as an ageing boxer who finds himself in a very difficult spot after making several wrong choices in his rapidly deteriorating life.

In recent years, Willis faced a lot of criticism from fans who felt as if the actor was deliberately joining straight-to-video projects to boost his net worth. However, Willis’ family later revealed that the actor was struggling with complications caused by aphasia which were affecting his cognition and linguistic capabilities.

It was also reported that Willis became the first Hollywood star to sell his image rights to a deepfake company. This brought forth mixed reactions from fans, with some expressing their concerns about Willis’ overall legacy. However, a spokesperson for the actor later claimed that there was no such agreement between Willis and the company.

After Willis’ retirement, Tarantino spoke about the actor’s impact in an episode of the ReelBlend podcast. The director said: “I think Bruce is one of our great movie stars. And not only was he a great movie star, he was a terrific actor. And also, he was a very adventuresome movie star. He used his movie ‘star’ to really interesting effect.”

According to Tarantino, Willis always had a knack for finding action flicks that would be perfectly suitable for him. However, he also managed to add illustrious additions to his body of work by collaborating with some of the most talented filmmakers in the industry.

Tarantino continued: “He knew the kind of action movies that he could do that would really deliver well. And he did them really well. But then, he was also very quick to work with different respected directors because he wanted to work with those directors. So he used his movie ‘star’ to help those directors get those movies made.”

