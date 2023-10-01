Quentin Tarantino names his two favourite Brian De Palma movies









The cinematic tastes of director Quentin Tarantino are as bold and distinctive as his filmmaking style. And, more so than any other filmmaker, he is defined as much by his comprehensive knowledge of the art form as he is by his fantastic filmography. From Sergio Leone and Sam Peckinpah to Martin Scorsese, Tarantino’s love for the directing greats of cinema is no secret.

There is one director, however, whom the Pulp Fiction director loves so much that two of this titan’s movies have appeared on Tarantino’s list of his favourite films of all time: Brian De Palma. This legendary director steadily rose to the ranks of greatness during the latter half of the 20th century, emerging in the 1970s and solidifying himself as a filmmaking heavyweight by the time Tarantino himself was making his first films.

From his absurdist satirical comedy Hi, Mom! in 1970 to his indelible mark on the Mission: Impossible franchise with its first feature instalment in 1996, De Palma’s directorial eye has spanned decades and genres. Known for his love of gritty, often violent, and highly stylish cinema, it’s no surprise that Tarantino has a penchant for De Palma’s work. In particular, Tarantino has a deep appreciation for two of De Palma’s films that have left an indelible mark on his cinematic journey.

You might expect Tarantino’s favourite Stephen King movie to be one of the more celebrated adaptations like The Shining or Misery, but his choice takes us back to the bloody halls of high school horror. In a handwritten list provided to Empire in 2008, Tarantino revealed his admiration for Brian De Palma’s 1976 classic, Carrie, an adaptation of King’s novel which delivered a visceral and unforgettable cinematic experience.

What sets Carrie apart in Tarantino’s eyes is its unflinching portrayal of violence and revenge. The film follows the story of Carrie White, a young girl with telekinetic powers who endures relentless bullying at the hands of her classmates. When she is pushed to her breaking point during a prom night prank involving pig’s blood, the consequences are catastrophic. The gymnasium becomes a bloodbath as her flames of revenge consume the school.

Tarantino draws a parallel between this iconic scene and a pivotal moment in his own filmography. In his 2009 masterpiece, Inglourious Basterds, revenge takes centre stage as Shosanna, a Jewish cinema owner, plots to eliminate high-ranking Nazis by burning down her cinema with them inside. The chilling similarity between Carrie’s fiery rampage and Shosanna’s vengeful act, executed in an auditorium which, like the gymnasium in Carrie, has been sealed from the outside, underscores Tarantino’s admiration for De Palma’s storytelling.

Another title on the list was De Palma’s Blow Out, with Tarantino describing it as “one of Brian De Palma’s finest films” and, by extension, “one of the greatest films ever made”. A taut and suspenseful thriller that weaves a complex narrative around sound recording and political intrigue, Blow Out showcased De Palma’s mastery of suspense and Hitchcockian influences. Tarantino’s admiration for Blow Out also influenced his casting choices. He cites John Travolta’s performance in the film as a pivotal factor in his decision to cast Travolta in his own iconic film, Pulp Fiction — a decision that would prove to be a game-changer for Travolta’s career and contribute to the lasting legacy of Tarantino’s work.

Quentin Tarantino’s favourite Brian De Palma movies:

Carrie (1976)

Blow Out (1981)