Quentin Tarantino once named his favourite actress of all time









Quentin Tarantino is definitely among the most prominent filmmakers in the world and as such, he has collaborated with some of the top acting talents of our time. This has been the case since the very beginning of his career, with Tarantino managing to cast the likes of Steve Buscemi, Harvey Keitel and Lawrence Tierney among others.

Over the years, there have been some reports about Tarantino’s conflicts with his stars including the time he endangered Uma Thurman’s life while filming a Kill Bill scene. In addition, Diane Kruger has recently hit back at Tarantino for being prejudiced against her during the casting of Inglourious Basterds while also defending him against the allegations that the director choked Kruger non-consensually on set.

While the relationship between an uncompromising auteur and a film star is often a tenuous one, Tarantino has maintained long-running collaborations with some of his most iconic performers such as Samuel L. Jackson. However, there’s one particular film star Tarantino has always wanted to work with.

In an interview, Tarantino claimed that the artist in question was actually his favourite actress of all time. When asked about his dream collaboration, Tarantino answered without any hesitation: “As much as I want to live a long time — like, I want to live to 100 — I would give up five years of my life to work with Tura Satana,” he said.

Satana was a Japanese American star who garnered a cult following due to her stellar performances in exploitation flicks like the 1965 gem Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! as well as the sci-fi horror project The Astro-Zombies. Tarantino had grown up on a steady diet of exploitation and horror films and Tura Satana was at the perfect intersection.

“She is Japanese, Cheyenne, and something else — awesome,” Tarantino added. His immense respect for the exploitation genre explains why Tarantino’s favourite actress is Tura Satana as she is a legend of the genre, a genre whose elements Tarantino has incorporated into his own work on multiple occasions.

