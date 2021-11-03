Quentin Tarantino offering exclusive ‘Pulp Fiction’ scenes as NFTs









The world of NFTs has enjoyed an abrupt rise to cultural prominence in the past six months, with master filmmaker Quentin Tarantino now announcing that he will be auctioning off seven uncut scenes from Pulp Fiction as non-fungible tokens.

The film starring Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Harvey Keitel has long been a fan-favourite ever since its release in 1994, winning the Palme d’Or before rising to cultural acclaim. The new secret NFTs from director Quentin Tarantino protect the filmmakers’ unseen content, as well as the identity of the eventual owners of the scenes themselves.

Quentin Tarantino isn’t the first filmmaker to dive into the world of NFTs either, with David Lynch collaborating with Interpol last month for seven NFTs surrounding the director’s animated short film, I Touch a Red Button Man. In addition, MGM also recently partnered with VeVe to launch No Time to Die NFTs, releasing several digital collectables for the release of the final film in Daniel Craig’s tenure as the character.

Releasing his thoughts on the project in a new statement, Tarantino commented, “I’m excited to be presenting these exclusive scenes from Pulp Fiction to fans. Secret Network and Secret NFTs provide a whole new world of connecting fans and artists and I’m thrilled to be a part of that”.

Digital assets that hold value, NFT are like unique works of art seen as a long-term, value-holding investment. Effectively it’s a digital token like cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum, though an NFT cannot be traded and is therefore unique. Standing for ‘Non-fungible token’, an NFT is, in theory, a one of a kind item that can’t be replaced by something else, as opposed to something like bitcoin that can be traded for the same thing.

Check out the trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s iconic Palme d’Or winner right here.