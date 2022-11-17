Quentin Tarantino to direct limited TV series in early 2023









If you thought the influential American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was stepping away from the limelight as he approaches the end of his career, think again. As he lines up the release of his tenth and likely final movie, Tarantino has also committed to directing a brand new limited TV series.

Breaking the news during his Cinema Speculation book tour in New York, Tarantino revealed to the documentarian of Am I Black Enough For You?, Elvis Mitchell, that his series will shoot in early 2023. What is his series about, you ask? That’s the question on everybody’s lips, with Tarantino keeping tight-lipped on the matter, much like all his feature film projects, from 1992s Reservoir Dogs to 2019s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

This isn’t the first time Tarantino has entered the territory of the small screen, however, partnering with Netflix in 2015 to release The Hateful Eight in episodes. He also wrote and directed two episodes of CSI in 2005, as well as an episode of E.R in 1995.

Published by Harper Collins, Tarantino’s brand new book will focus on some of the major beats of film history, likely including some of the director’s favourite filmmakers, including Akira Kurosawa, Stanley Kubrick and Paul Thomas Anderson.

Releasing a full synopsis for the book, HarperCollins stated: “Organized around key American films from the 1970s, all of which he first saw as a young moviegoer at the time, this book is as intellectually rigorous and insightful as it is rollicking and entertaining”.

Continuing, the synopsis further details: “Film criticism, film theory, a feat of reporting, and wonderful personal history,” with the publishers hyping up Tarantino’s unparalleled cinematic knowledge.

This is not Tarantino’s first foray into writing, seeing the medium as a way of continuing his creativity once he leaves the filmmaking game after his tenth movie.