The one movie Quentin Tarantino wants Christopher Nolan to remake









Since his 1992 directional debut, Reservoir Dogs, esteemed auteur Quentin Tarantino has cut a cinematic career like no other. His distinctive scriptwriting style and directional idiosyncrasies make for a familiar experience in each film. His nine movies so far have followed a rich lineage of dark comedy, sensationalised violence and a reel of recurring A-listers who bring top-flight entertainment to any story, from 1800s vengeance stories to satirical studies of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Though Tarantino’s approach to filmmaking is entirely unique – or at least it was before he inspired a new generation of filmmakers – he learned his core talents from a wide spread of directors on whose shoulders he proudly stands. Born in 1963, Tarantino was lucky enough to grow up through the masterpiece releases of the New Hollywood era.

During his teen years, Tarantino worked at a movie rental shop and became a film buff of the highest order. After beginning his own career as a screenplay writer and director, Tarantino has rarely passed up an opportunity to give his opinions on his peers in the industry.

One peer of whom Tarantino is particularly fond is Christopher Nolan. The British filmmaker is responsible for critically revered blockbusters, including The Dark Knight, Inception and Interstellar.

During a 2014 interview with The Guardian, Tarantino discussed Nolan’s old-school approach to filmmaking. Despite the ambition of his projects, Nolan likes to capture as much of his movies raw through the lens, avoiding the crutch of CGI where possible. A few years ago, Nolan was upset when he heard Kodak, the last remaining celluloid film manufacturer, was about to enter administration. Among the filmmaking friends he called to vent his frustration was Tarantino.

“It’s actually old filmmaking craft,” Tarantino said of Nolan’s approach. “He’s calling up directors who don’t give a shit, and dealing with their apathy, and trying to explain to them how important it is. I would want to punch them in the fucking face. But being British, he actually rises above all of that and tries to be diplomatic about it. I think it goes very well to the respect that they hold him in. It’s not just a dollars and cents thing.”

“Christopher Nolan would be just as good of a filmmaker as he is, just as a potent filmmaker as he is if he was making movies in 1975,” Tarantino added. “Or, if he was making movies in 1965. I’d like to see Chris Nolan’s version of the Battle of Bulge. That would be fucking awesome.”

Battle of Bulge was a 1965 movie directed by Ken Annakin and starring Henry Fonda. The highly fictionalised account of WWII’s bloodiest battle received mixed reviews at the time, but Tarantino ostensibly believes Nolan could do a better job.

In 2017, Nolan helmed his first WWII drama, Dunkirk, which won three Oscars from eight nominations. Judging by this success, Nolan is more than capable of rising to Tarantino’s challenge.

Watch the trailer for Ken Annakin’s Battle of the Bulge below.