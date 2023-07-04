Quentin Tarantino casts serious doubt on ‘Kill Bill: Vol. 3’









During a recent interview, director Quentin Tarantino shot down the hopes for a Kill Bill: Volume 3.

For a long time, fans have hoped that the American auteur would return to the universe of Kill Bill and Uma Thurman’s character, The Bride. It was even suggested that Thurman’s daughter Maya Hawke could be in the potential sequel alongside her mother. Tarantino himself fueled this speculation.

“I think it’s just revisiting the characters twenty years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered,” Tarantino said on The Joe Rogan Experience in 2021. “And now The Bride and Bebe are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be fucking exciting.”

“Elle Driver is still out there, Sophie Fatale got her arm cut off, but she’s still out there,” he continued. “They all got Bill’s money. Actually, Gogo had a twin sister Shiaki and so her twin sister could show up,” he added, hinting that Daryl Hannah and Julie Dreyfus could also return to the story.

In a new interview, though, Tarantino has said that the series’ third instalment isn’t going to materialise. “I don’t see that. My last film is about a film critic, a male critic. And he plays in the ’70s,” he told DeMorgen. Notably, Tarantino has imposed a ten-film limit on himself, with his alleged upcoming title, The Movie Critic, his final outing.

In 2022, Uma Thurman addressed the potential of Kill Bill: Vol 3 during an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show: “I can’t really tell you anything about it. I mean it has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago. I don’t see it as immediately on the horizon”.

