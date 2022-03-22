The Quentin Tarantino film that the director considers to be his best movie









Quentin Tarantino has been producing widely beloved gems since the very beginning of his career. Starting out with Reservoir Dogs, Tarantino has established himself as one of the most prominent artistic voices in the landscape of contemporary cinema. With Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino showed the world that he is still at the top of his game.

Now, Tarantino has announced that he is going to retire soon after making the final directorial feature of his career. According to the filmmaker, he does not want to suffer the fate of many of his predecessors by fading into obscurity. Instead, Tarantino has chosen to focus all his creative energy on one last project before leaving the world of cinema.

Since this announcement, there have been many theories and speculations about what this final project is going to look like. While Tarantino himself has admitted that he wants to make a third instalment to the iconic Kill Bill franchise, the director has also expressed an interest in directing other projects such as a comedy western.

Even after all these years, there is one film that Quentin Tarantino considers to be his greatest achievement. When asked about it in an interview, Tarantino did not hesitate to answer: “I’ll always choose Reservoir Dogs as my favourite of my movies because it was the first time I got the chance to be an artist, and it changed my life.”

Commenting on the conceptualisation of the film’s central idea, Tarantino said: “For Reservoir Dogs, I had the idea about eight years ago of a heist film told through the point of view of the rendezvous, where everyone will meet after the robbery. One by one, they show up. You never see the heist, though something horrible has happened.”

Throughout different points in his career, Tarantino has had different projects that he has admired the most. When he finished making the sequel to Kill Bill, the director claimed that he was blown away by what he had managed to achieve in the realm of arthouse action but his favourite film will always be Reservoir Dogs no matter what he makes next.

“I’ve always considered Reservoir Dogs as the pulp novel I’ll never write,” the filmmaker added. “I tried very hard for a novelistic structure. I don’t consider what I did as flashbacks but as character chapters.” According to him, the literary structures on narrative non-linearity are inherently cinematic and that’s what making Reservoir Dogs was all about.