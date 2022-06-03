Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary set to launch a new podcast









Ever since Quentin Tarantino announced that he is going to work on the final film of his illustrious career, fans have been eagerly waiting for more details about the project. However, the filmmaker has only provided details about other kinds of projects such as a new book titled Cinema Speculation as well as a brand new podcast.

Tarantino is gearing up for the launch of this new podcast called ‘The Video Archives Podcast’ which is going to be co-hosted by none other than Roger Avary. In a statement, they said: “We never imagined that 30 years after we worked together behind the counter at Video Archives, we would be together again doing the exact same thing we did back then: talking passionately about movies on VHS.”

The podcast will reportedly focus on B-movies as the two will revisit their days at the Video Archives store where they both discovered their love for cinema. The discussions will revolve around the films that they recommended to customers at the store while also exploring other elements of the world of cinema.

The statement continued: “Watching movies was what originally brought us together and made us friends, and it’s our love of movies that still brings us together today. So we surrounded ourselves with the original Video Archives collection, where we both worked before we became celebrated filmmakers, and time-traveled ourselves back to the golden age of VHS.”

Adding, “We love to discuss movies, and we want to welcome you into the Video Archives Podcast to hang with us and Archives’ new employee Gala, and discover the hidden VHS gems on our shelves.” The impact of the Video Archives store was so big in Tarantino’s life that he acquired it in 1995 and rebuilt it in his own house.

