Quentin Tarantino selects the 12 greatest movies of all time

Having burst onto the landscape of American independent cinema with Reservoir Dogs, Quentin Tarantino’s cinematic experiments altered the fundamental frameworks of American filmmaking in the 1990s. Through Pulp Fiction, Inglourious Basterds, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill and more, the director has cemented his legacy in a way that he could have only ever dreamed of. Now, Hollywood prepares for life without one of the best as Tarantino plots his exit from the directing world. With The Critic expected to be the filmmaker’s final effort, his irresistibly stylish and violent plots will bid farewell. With that, we’re looking at the work that inspired the man himself, as Tarantino once offered a peak behind the curtain by revealing the 12 movies that he considers to be the greatest of all time.

For many, there’s no praise higher than one of the greatest filmmakers of all time stating his adoration of your work, but to list them down as part of his 12 favourites of all time is something different altogether. It acts as the perfect collection for anyone starting out on a bid to explore the darker side of Hollywood, the grittier side, the more violent side. If Tarantino had a signature style, then violence and blood would be at the centre of it, and, as you might imagine, that’s reflected in his choices.

Tarantino, who has often seen his films characterised by his unique storyline exploration and depiction of brutality, also revealed his admiration for similar feats of visual craftsmanship in joining those parallels at the seam. It’s something the director holds in the highest esteem and guides much of his choosing. It means in Tarantino’s 12 favourite movies, he opts for the likes of the great Francis Ford Coppola, the man who inspired much of Tarantino’s work, Brian de Palma, an equally imposing figure in Tarantino’s world, and of course, the bastion of cinematic subtlety, Martin Scorsese. The list, however frivolous it may be, is a fair assumption of Tarantino’s inspiration.

Veering away from any piece of pretentious cinema, intellectualised or overtly stuffy, Tarantino has always prided himself on creating feature films for the audience before anybody else. He even once said: “When people ask me whether I went to film school, I answer no, I went to films!” It’s a perfect testament to his accessible but captivating style.

It just so happens that Tarantino’s style is engrained in audience reward. The inclusion of ‘New Hollywood’ films such as Apocalypse Now and Taxi Driver should come as little surprise then – but he also reserved some room for the Steven Spielberg blockbuster, Jaws.

Despite previously stating that Kinji Fukasaku’s super violent film Battle Royale was his favourite film released since he became a director in 1992, Tarantino has chosen not to include it in the list he compiled for the Sight & Sound poll, instead, voting for a range of titles but all with one common theme: big payoffs.

Tarantino’s knowledge and fandom for cinema know no bounds, and his directional style has been heavily influenced by the feature films that dominated his youth. When discussing Tarantino’s love for cinema, actor Danny Strong once described the director as “such a movie buff” before explaining that “he had so much knowledge of films that he would try to get people to watch really cool movies”.

When learning about cinema, Tarantino once said: “[My] head is a sponge. I listen to what everyone says, I watch little idiosyncratic behaviour, people tell me a joke and I remember it. People tell me an interesting story in their life and I remember it,” in reference to the small details he likes to focus on when creating a new picture. “When I go and write my new characters, my pen is like an antenna, it gets that information, and all of a sudden these characters come out more or less fully formed,” he added. “I don’t write their dialogue, I get them talking to each other.”

Tarantino thinks in this way, so intrinsically connected with his audience, because frankly, he spent so much time as that audience. Paying a few bucks to eat popcorn and watch a movie was one of his greatest joys, and it’s one he wants to share.

Check out the 12 films that Quentin Tarantino calls the greatest below.

Quentin Tarantino’s 12 favourite movies: