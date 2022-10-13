Queen release newly unearthed song with Freddie Mercury









Queen have proved the power of being a hoarder once more. While digging through their archives, they revealed a long-lost and previously unheard track featuring the late, great Freddie Mercury.

This is the first time that we’ve heard Mercury for the first time in eight years when their previous unearthed track was finally released into the wild. Given how prolific they were in the studio, it’s worth them having a rummage for more.

The track is titled ‘Face it Alone’ and it comes from their 1988 sessions for their album The Miracle. The record featured songs like ‘The Invisible Man’ and ‘Was It All Worth It’, and ‘Face it Alone’ is definitely cut from the same cloth.

The song came to the fore when Queen’s production and archive team returned to The Miracle to remaster it ahead of a reissue later in the year. For fans, this finding is certainly an unexpected treat.

Commenting on the discovery, Brian May said: “I’m happy that our team were able to find this track. After all these years, it’s great to hear all four of us, yes, Deacy is there too, working in the studio on a great song idea which never quite got completed… until now.”

Roger Taylor added: “We’d kind of forgotten about this track but there it was, this little gem. It’s wonderful, a real discovery. It’s a very passionate piece.”

