Queen consider new album with Adam Lambert









Queen have revealed that they are considering releasing a new album with Adam Lambert acting as the frontman.

The band have never released any new original music since the passing of Freddie Mercury in 1991 with the exception of 1995’s compilation of unreleased material, Made in Heaven. However, they have toured extensively with Lambert since 2011.

When US Radio asked guitarist Brian May whether they had ever considered releasing new music with Lambert, he revealed: “We have dabbled a little. It is just that you haven’t heard any of it.”

Adding: “It would have to be something so special that we would feel we would want to launch it on the public.”

Lambert himself added: “It’s a lot of pressure if you think about it. If they’re going to put something out that’s new, it’s got to be at a certain level. It has to be the right thing. And I’ve always said, ‘Is it appropriate for me to be doing new material?’ I feel like it scares me.”

In the past, May has made similar revelations that the band have worked on things in the studio. Evidently, they are tentative about releasing the new music, but their admissions hints that something might be on the way soon.