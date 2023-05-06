Pussy Riot share new single ‘Chastity’ with Boys Noize and Alice Glass









Boys Noize and Alice Glass have joined Pussy Riot for a new song titled ‘Chastity’, which arrives alongside a dazzling music video created by Lil Internet. The track follows the release of Pussy Riot’s Matriarchy Now album, which arrived last year. Boys Noize previously remixed the Russian group’s track ‘Rage’.

Discussing the new single in a recent statement, Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova said: “This song will put the patriarchy in a tiny cage and throw the key out.” Back in March, Tolokonnikova was found on the Russian authorities’ “most wanted” list, which states that the artist is wanted for unspecified “criminal charges”.

Tolokonnikova and the other members of Pussy Riot have been enemies of the Russian government since their bold feminist and anti-capitalist messages went global in the 2010s. In 2012, Pussy Riot held a controversial performance in Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, which led to Tolokonnikova and fellow member Maria Alyokhina being charged with hooliganism and spending two years behind bars.

When Tolokonnikova left Russia, she was described as a “foreign agent” in a list published by the Russian justice ministry. The “foreign agent” label was introduced in 2021 and implies that the named individuals are suspected of spying on the Russian government.

You can listen to ‘Chastity’ below.