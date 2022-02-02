Puppy release latest single and announce details of new album 'Pure Evil'









Puppy - 'And Watched It Glow' 7.1

English trio Puppy has announced details of their new album and released a sludge-inflected single ‘…And Watched It Glow’. A more languid take than their other recently released efforts, you can hear the influence of bands such as Electric Wizard, and given the guitar tone, perhaps even djent masters such as Meshuggah. However, the heavy side is wrapped in sugary pop-melodies in the vein of Weezer that will make you press repeat instantly.

The band’s second album, Pure Evil, is set for release on May 7th via Rude Records. The latest offering from Pure Evil follows on from singles ‘Angel’ and ‘The Kiss’, which were released in the second half of last year.

The band’s vocalist and guitarist, Jack Norton, has discussed the new album, stating: “We had to dig fairly deep to find the purpose in doing any of it, because the global narrative was rightly shifted to more important things,” he said, adding: “But I think to be honest that sort of introspection had filtered through into other aspects of our lives, so being able to record this album sort of gave us a bit of purpose and something to cling on to.”

The frontman continued: “Ultimately for us, we wanted to feel engaged and productive and useful, even if it was only for ourselves and each other. Like I said, there’d be times when it would feel a bit meaningless, but getting to a place where you’re comfortable with that and happy to let the work be its own reward really helped us grow as a band and as people I think.”

He added: “Broadly speaking I think we’ve always tried to combine classic pop songwriting with a love of heavier music, and on this album, I think we take that a step further with some of our loudest moments combined with some of our sweetest. It feels like a nice way to say something about the band and our ethos while ultimately still being able to call it something stupid”.

On ‘…And Watched It Glow’, you can hear that the band are attempting to fuse pop with their love of heavy music, and it works. It comes with one of the band’s catchiest vocal melodies to date, and accompanied by that earworm of a bridge riff, it leaves us with high hopes for Pure Evil. There are bits for all lovers of heavy music in the track, which is a brilliant reflection of the new stylistic turn the band have made.

Norton appended: “To us, the whole thing feels like a time capsule of this weird limbo period and I think that comes across on the album, or at least I hope it does. Postcards from the edge or whatever”.

A thunderous return to form for Puppy, Pure Evil is shaping up to be one hell of a record.

Listen to ‘…And Watched It Glow’ below.