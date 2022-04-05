Iconic punk Jordan Mooney, real name Pamela Rooke, dies aged 66









Iconic British punk figure Pamela Rooke, who presided over the emerging scene with her moniker ‘Jordan’, has passed away at the age of 66.

The news was announced by her partner Nick who wrote: “She died peacefully a stone’s throw away from the sea in her home town of Seaford, East Sussex in the company of her loving family at 9pm last night (Sunday 3 April).”

His message continued: “After a short period of illness, she succumbed to a relatively rare form of cancer known as cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer).”

Concluding with a touching tribute that has been echoed by many who knew her: “Jordan was a wonderful woman and will be remembered for countless decades to come.”

Renowned as a fashion symbol, her bold and dazzling style helped to establish the central tenets of the punk scene and its attitude before the event had even occurred.

In the process, she inspired the likes of Vivienne Westwood and the Sex Pistols with whom she took to the stage on several occasions in her typical leather-clad and slashed attire.

When Rooke began working at Westwood’s boutique Sex as a teenager, she recalled: “I was running a gauntlet every day. People were scared of me. And the funny thing is, I was actually quite shy.”

This juxtaposition between dazzling bravura and humility has been how she has been remembered by many of those who knew her best. As Jonathan Ross put it: “An amazing woman. She changed our world. And she loved cats. So sad she’s gone.”

