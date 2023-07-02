Pulp pay tribute to late bassist Steve Mackey at Finsbury Park comeback concert









Back in March, Steve Mackey passed away at the age of 56. Marking their first return to Finsbury Park in decades, Pulp paid a fitting tribute to their late bassist.

Prior to playing ‘Something Changed’, frontman Jarvis Cocker took pause and announced: “We’re trying to do something that is a tribute to Steve Mackey’s memory. I tend to talk about him before this song, because this song’s called ‘Something Changed’. It’s about how somebody can enter your life and really change it all.”

Cocker continued: “This is the only Pulp song that people have ever stopped me on the street and said: ‘We got married to your song’.”

Breaking the news via social media, back in March, the band wrote: “Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones. Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day.”

The message concluded: “Steve made things happen. In his life and in the band. And we’d very much like to think that he’s back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure. Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love.”

The message at Finsbury Park was met with an emotional response. Elsewhere in the show, Cocker also paid tribute to the LGBTQ+ community as London celebrated Pride.

Pulp’s Finsbury Park setlist:

‘I Spy’

‘Disco 2000’

‘Mis-Shapes’

‘Something Changed’

‘Pink Glove’

‘Weeds’

‘Weeds II (The Origin of the Species)’

‘F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.’

‘Sorted For E’s and Whizz’

‘This Is Hardcore’

‘Do You Remember The First Time?’

‘Babies’

‘Sunrise’

‘Like A Friend’

‘Underwear’

‘Common People’

‘Razzmatazz’