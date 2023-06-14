Pulp launch line of teabags









Sheffield’s Pulp have launched a line of teabags, and announced that the singles from their chapter on Island Records will be arriving on streaming services.

The band shared both updates on their social media accounts, with the news of the tea coming first. Created with Dragonfly Tea, Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker took to Instagram last week to unveil the group’s blend of black tea.

“Monday mornings can be hard. This could help: Pulp Monday Morning Tea,” Cocker wrote on the update, sharing an picture of the box of tea and a tea caddy. “In collaboration with dragon fly tea … we have come up with the perfect Black Tea to get you up & running on Monday, or any other day of the week.”

He continued: “The small white object to the left of the picture is a mini tea-caddy! So you can take sachets of tea with you to have whenever wherever. [And] if you are at a loose end, each teabag has a line from a Pulp song lyric printed on the tag to help you plan your day … Tea’s up.”

The post’s second image displayed the lyrically inspired tabs attached to each tea bag, with the one Cocker posted taken from 1995’s ‘Common People’: “Dance, and drink, and screw because there’s nothing else to do”.

Jarvis Cocker has worked with Dragonfly before. In 2020, he collaborated with them to produce a mix of peppermint tea ‘Peppermint Jungle’, which he released under his extra-Pulp alias, JARV IS.

Check out the post below.

