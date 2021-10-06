Pulled Apart By Horses release 'First World Problems’ from their forthcoming album









Pulled Apart By Horses have just released the first offering from their upcoming fifth studio album. ‘First World Problems,’ is the Leeds band’s first single since 2019’s standalone hit ‘Is This Thing On?’ Their new album — which is yet to be named — will be their first full-length LP since their 2017 record, The Haze.

Speaking about the new single, Pulled Apart By Horses’ vocalist Tom Hudson explained how the dirt-driven garage-rock track is “a voiced frustration towards our groomed, individualist society, where the real world and our online world is full of constant venting of minor/trivial annoyances as if they are the centre of the universe, when really there are more pressing matters out there and a far bigger picture.”

According to Hudson, the new album marks a step away from the sound fans will be familiar with: “Our musical tastes change monthly, never mind over the course of the years, so we are never going to be the kind of band who’d do the same album every time,” the frontman said.

In the past, Pulled Apart By Horses have proven to be a difficult band to pigeonhole. As Hudson explained: “We’ve always been that band that are ‘too heavy for the indie kids, and too indie for the heavy kids’ in industry terms, but it’s quite cool that people don’t really know where to put us, because it means no-one can easily slap a genre name upon us,” he added. “Now we have the freedom to just be who we are.”

The band celebrated the release of ‘First World Problems’ by sending cassette copies of the track to fans around the world. The single comes ahead of the band’s upcoming LP which is set to drop next spring via indie label Alcopop! Records.

Speaking about the studio sessions for the LP, Hudson said: “The fat was trimmed! We spent months playing the songs for the new album in our practice space and on a small ‘up close and personal’ UK tour to set them in stone. We headed to the Nave studio in Leeds off the back of that tour and captured the tracks live, tour tight and locked in!”

Comments